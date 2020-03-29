Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,331 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.31. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $161.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

