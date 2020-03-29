Credit Suisse AG Sells 36,793 Shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 36,793 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of SRC Energy worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRC Energy by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SRC Energy by 5,540.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $4.00 on Friday. SRC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.99.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

