Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,183,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,927,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,677,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,189 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PTLC opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

