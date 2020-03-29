Credit Suisse AG Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Korn Ferry worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 12,194.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,074,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,528 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,284,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,469,000 after purchasing an additional 463,177 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 647.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 425,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 368,673 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,819,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 796,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after purchasing an additional 265,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

NYSE:KFY opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.08%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,556.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $56,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 150,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,454.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $194,045. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

