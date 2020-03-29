Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Crew Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,435.32. Over the last three months, insiders bought 270,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,230.

CR opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.48. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$46.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Crew Energy will post -0.130625 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

