CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COIHY. HSBC cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get CRODA INTL PLC/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 12.33 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.44%.

CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRODA INTL PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.