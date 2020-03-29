CrypticCoin Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market capitalization of $186,910.01 and $1,031.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00482391 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00087095 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002186 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002938 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000073 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

