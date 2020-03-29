Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 13,582 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

