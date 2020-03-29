Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 25,100 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 660.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TREX. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $26,874,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,784,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $340,119,000 after purchasing an additional 120,128 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 279,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after purchasing an additional 89,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 1,568.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $82.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $90.92. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

In other news, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,316,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

