Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 191.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Installed Building Products worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 35,578 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $401.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma acquired 20,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, with a total value of $865,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

