Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 53,733 Shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 316,076.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,733 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of TreeHouse Foods worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THS. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares during the period.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Gary Dale Smith purchased 1,000 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maurice Alkemade sold 3,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $166,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $350,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

THS stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. William Blair upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

