Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,938 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 188,364 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $95.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total transaction of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,139.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

