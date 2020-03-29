Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,323 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $79.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -530.07 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.88 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $454.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.32.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $282,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,791 shares of company stock worth $2,286,661 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

