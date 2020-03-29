Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 174.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,213.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $1,467,109 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

