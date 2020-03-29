Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.58 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,219,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,118,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WHR. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.88.

NYSE:WHR opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $64.00 and a 12 month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.