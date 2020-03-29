Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 12,917 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.05% of Avalara worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avalara by 724.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avalara by 285.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVLR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,921,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.20 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.86. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

