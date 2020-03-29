Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 616.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 171,037 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $9.80 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

