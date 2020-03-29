Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 16,131 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of II-VI worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 41,577 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 670,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 128,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $526,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $28.12 on Friday. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IIVI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of II-VI from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.38.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

