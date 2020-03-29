Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 19,378 Shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,378 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 36.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter.

VOYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

