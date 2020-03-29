Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 7,941 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Hillenbrand worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 466.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 405.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hillenbrand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, VP Nicholas R. Farrell purchased 1,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,144.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Michael Whitted purchased 2,000 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,602.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $620,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $18.05 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.