Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on CURO. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 30,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $431,564.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,684,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 33,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $452,695.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,656.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580. Company insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Curo Group by 129.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Curo Group in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Curo Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $227.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 3.07.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

