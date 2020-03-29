Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Stake Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,464 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Curtiss-Wright worth $9,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 826.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 360,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 274,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 223,569 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 128,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2,452.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $9,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

CW traded down $4.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.73. The stock had a trading volume of 410,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,617. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day moving average of $133.07.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

