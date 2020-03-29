Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) will announce $530.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cypress Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.19 million. Cypress Semiconductor posted sales of $539.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cypress Semiconductor.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,280,611,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,477,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,175 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 319.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,886,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,740,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cypress Semiconductor by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,561,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 2,380,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 231.22 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Company Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

