CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 346.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 435,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,336,230. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.26. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CONE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.65.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.