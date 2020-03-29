DAD (DAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.67 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One DAD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a total market cap of $9.67 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00052009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.01 or 0.04894349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00066567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00036987 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

