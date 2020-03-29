Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock Position Raised by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,991 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.57% of Darden Restaurants worth $76,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $54.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

DRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from to in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.39.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, for a total transaction of $168,390.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

