Dent (DENT) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Over the last week, Dent has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a market cap of $8.50 million and $263,073.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, Bitbns and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.02515437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00192890 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00044157 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00034145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,413,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bitbns, BitForex, FCoin, Fatbtc, OKEx, WazirX, CoinBene, Lykke Exchange, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

