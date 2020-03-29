DeVault Tops One Day Trading Volume of $122.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. DeVault has a total market cap of $59,075.14 and approximately $122.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. In the last week, DeVault has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005167 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000180 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000116 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 233,474,084 coins and its circulating supply is 193,788,115 coins. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

