Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 351,145 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRNA opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $223,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,360 shares of company stock worth $1,900,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRNA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

