Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00051750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.11 or 0.04915045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00066890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00037167 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016470 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

