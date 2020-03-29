DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $132.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $143.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,196. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

