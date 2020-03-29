DigitalBits 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $57,224.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $57,224.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalBits token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.01031530 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000055 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,360,232 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

