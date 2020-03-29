Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NASDAQ:MITT) Head to Head Contrast

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Diversified Healthcare Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 AG Mortgage Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.63, suggesting a potential upside of 149.28%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than AG Mortgage Investment Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.79 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.64 AG Mortgage Investment Trust $171.66 million 0.75 $92.92 million N/A N/A

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -8.48% -2.86% -1.23% AG Mortgage Investment Trust 51.14% 12.57% 1.69%

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.6%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AG Mortgage Investment Trust beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties. The Securities and Loans segment invests in residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, mortgage-backed securities collateralized by re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans, and new origination loans, as well as re-performing mortgage loans and/or non-performing mortgage loans; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest-only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities comprising investment grade and non-investment grade debt and equity tranches of securitizations collateralized by various asset classes. The Single-Family Rental Properties segment operates single-family rental properties, as well as provides property management services. Its portfolio includes 1,225 properties located in the Southeast United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in New York, New York.

