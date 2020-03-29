Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Bits Blockchain, Crex24 and Tidex. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $219.47 million and $168.92 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00622279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008116 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000279 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,916,370,161 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, Graviex, Tidex, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, Koineks, FreiExchange, Crex24, QBTC, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Bitsane, Instant Bitex, CoinEgg, Exmo, Ovis, Coinbe, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, C-CEX, Tux Exchange, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, BTC Trade UA, BitFlip, cfinex, Kraken, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Novaexchange, Bittylicious, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, BtcTrade.im, Cryptomate, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Robinhood, Bits Blockchain, C-Patex, CoinEx, BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Mercatox, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

