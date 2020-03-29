Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stake Cut by National Pension Service

National Pension Service cut its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,337 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of Dollar General worth $54,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $5.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.12. 3,686,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,697,269. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.91.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

