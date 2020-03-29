Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132,898 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.59. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

