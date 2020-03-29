DraftCoin (DFT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a total market cap of $18,939.93 and $4.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Coindeal and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DraftCoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DraftCoin

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com.

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DraftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DraftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.