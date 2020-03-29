DREP Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 29th. One DREP token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $171,405.00 worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.41 or 0.02516825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00193232 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044114 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DREP

DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,447,682,632 tokens. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

DREP Token Trading

DREP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

