Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Up 26.4% in March

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the February 27th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EBMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $3,764,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.