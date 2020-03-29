Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $9,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 342,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.90. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In other Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs acquired 347,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $4,695,049.84. Also, insider Keith Quinton acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,960.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 728,838 shares of company stock worth $9,866,038.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.