Edge Trading Down 2.7% This Week (DADI)

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, Edge has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Edge token can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, KuCoin, Gate.io and OKEx. Edge has a market cap of $2.13 million and $57,923.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00051975 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000686 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $302.47 or 0.04898352 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00066792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00037006 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010975 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003608 BTC.

About Edge

Edge is a token. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,117,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, KuCoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

