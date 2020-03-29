Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 10.7% This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including ABCC, Tidex, Bittrex and Liqui. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $219.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.66 or 0.02541223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00195641 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00044164 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00034270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official message board is medium.com/edgeless.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, ABCC, Livecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Liqui and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.