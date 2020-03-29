Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $515.07 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will post $515.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.20 million to $519.72 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $546.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.10.

NYSE:EPC opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.33. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

