Electra (ECA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,503.00

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. Electra has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and $6,503.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Electra has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,530,647,616 coins and its circulating supply is 28,663,491,063 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Novaexchange, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

