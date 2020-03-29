Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, CoinBene and Liquid. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $19.60 million and $87,719.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,045,503,341 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Liquid, Kucoin, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, TradeOgre and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

