Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,429,036 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,125 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Electronic Arts worth $475,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,737 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,268,691 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $781,457,000 after purchasing an additional 316,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 134,742 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $53,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,139.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $523,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,036 shares of company stock worth $8,145,994. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $95.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.03. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.96.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

