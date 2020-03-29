Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 93.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,037 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Emcor Group worth $9,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 168,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

EME stock traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 672,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. Emcor Group Inc has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $93.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

