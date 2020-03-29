Emercoin (EMC) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $4,053.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, Bittrex, HitBTC and Tux Exchange. During the last week, Emercoin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00040363 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000068 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,377,803 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, xBTCe, Crex24, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

