Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 469,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 27th total of 503,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
WIRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 1,609.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.82 million, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.29. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.25.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.56%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 3 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
