Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Stock Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Enel Chile worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,226,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 17,352 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

ENIC stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. Enel Chile SA – has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Enel Chile Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.